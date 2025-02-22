New schedule for Eungai Creek Farmers Market



A COMMUNITY venture supporting local growers and producers, the Eungai Creek Farmers Market is trialling new operating hours.

Until recently, the market had been held every Friday from 2pm to 5pm at the Eungai District Soldiers Memorial Hall, Eungai Creek.



Since 1 January this year however, stall holders have been gathering instead on Saturday morning to trade wares from 9am to 12 noon.

While occasionally being entertained by local musicians, patrons are encouraged to fill home-brought baskets and shopping bags with seasonal local produce, with pasture grazed chook eggs known to sell out early.

Stall list from last Saturday included Aisha’s Farm, Wat The Health, Lina’s Fresh Produce, Eungai Honey, Funguy & Fungal, Ladybug Mushrooms, Mandy’s Garlic, Peter’s Garden Greens, Glen’s Yarrahapinni Produce, Singing Creek Farm and breakfast/brunch prepared by Angus in the well appointed kitchen.

“The markets started up in September 2020 with just a handful of stalls, and we now have over 30 local producers and growers signed up who come regularly or seasonally depending on what they grow and produce,” said market coordinator Linda Craig.

“We have so many amazing producers and it’s a great way to showcase [them].

“Our goal is to change the food system to buying local and supporting our community with chemical-free fresh foods and products.”

With the new schedule, organisers are hoping to attract more growers and patrons every week as the success of the market expands.

By Jen HETHERINGTON