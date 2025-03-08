New splash pad to be built at Bellwood Park



NAMBUCCA Valley Council voted at last Thursday’s meeting to build a new splash pad water park at Bellwood Park, Nambucca Heads.

The park will be aimed at children ten and under.



Council now has just six months to complete the project, to be built with a grant of $183,865 received from the Federal Government.

Additional costs of just under $80,000 for plumbing, drainage, electrical works, earthworks raising the site, seating and footpaths around the park will be met by Council while other funding options are investigated.

In his report to council, General Manager Bede Spannagle described the feature as “a recreation area, designed for water play but with little to no standing water”.

The proposed location of Bellwood Park usually floods several times per year, although a plan to raise the site by one metre is expected to alleviate some of this risk.

Previously, the project was to be located at Gordon Park, Nambucca Heads and at the 28 November 2024 meeting, several councillors proposed locating the park at Bowraville as well as looking into other appropriate locations.

Following on from the November meeting, a site assessment of Gordon and Bellwood parks was undertaken by Council staff, who found Bellwood Park to be a suitable alternate location.

Local resident Holly Quin addressed last week’s meeting in support of building the pad at Bellwood Park, telling the Council she had surveyed around 80 mums in the area for their opinions on the project.

The consensus was that the previous proposal of Gordon Park was not suitable, mainly due to its proximity to the busy Wellington Road.

She also explained that because most of the mums frequent the Thursday markets at Gordon Park, they “would be sad to see them go”.

Ms Quin also offered Council some tips on the preferred design of the splash pad.

“The garish fluoro colours of the proposed illustration are not appealing,” she said.

“Nature based playgrounds can utilise sustainable materials such as locally sourced wood to foster a deeper sense of appreciation for nature among children,” Ms Quin said, demonstrating the concept to Council through images of nature-based splash parks across Australia.

In November, councillors resolved to investigate opportunities for constructing a similar park in Bowraville once this project is completed.

General Manager Bede Spannagle reassured councillors at last Thursday’s meeting that the project is still in the pipeline and funding opportunities are being investigated.

By Ned COWIE