New targets set for NSW schools



UPDATED academic, HSC attainment and school attendance targets will be introduced to public schools in NSW from term 1 2025.

“New system-wide measures will provide clear guidance for school leaders, and are designed to lift outcomes for all students, including at comprehensive primary and high schools, selective schools, regional and rural schools, and Schools for Specific Purposes,” the State Government said in a statement.

Schools will be required to strive for ambitious new goals, including:

● Increasing the average NAPLAN reading and numeracy scores in 2027 by:

○ 10.2 points for Year 5 Reading

○ 5.8 points for Year 9 Reading

○ 11.5 points for Year 5 Numeracy

○ 5.7 points for Year 9 Numeracy

● Increasing the proportion of NSW students attaining Year 12 from 70.5 percent in 2022 to 74 percent in 2027.

● Growing the number of students taking up university, training or work for school leavers from 88.1 percent to 92 percent in 2027.

● Increasing the average student attendance rate from 87.8 percent in 2023 to 88.8 percent in 2027.

“This is about setting high expectations of our public education system and every one of our students,” Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said.

“No longer will targets be focused simply on the top-achieving students – these ambitious measures will help lift outcomes for all students across the state.”

Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar said, “We have high expectations for achievement for our public education system, with ambitious reading and numeracy improvement measures being put in place by every school during term 1 this year.

“All public schools aim to ensure all students show growth in their literacy and numeracy skills.

“We recognise that this is the cornerstone for a successful schooling experience for every student.

“Our new measures will account for the achievements of all students, not just those in the highest bands.

“The pathways improvement measure will capture the transitions of all students into meaningful post-school pathways, whether that is tertiary education, technical and further education or paid employment.”