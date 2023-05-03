New welcome sign for Tea Gardens – Hawks Nest volunteer organisations

‘THE Service Clubs of the Myall Coast Welcome You’ reads the striking new entry sign into Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, designed and made by local artist and photographer Glen Henry.

The new sign displays nine key local volunteer organisations who all play an important role in our community and who are always happy to welcome new volunteers and/or visitors:



● Lions Club of Tea Gardens – teagardens.nsw@lions.org.au

● Galleries in the Gardens Inc – gigmyall@gmail.com

● Myall Koala and Environment Group – myallkoala.org

● Myall River View Club – myallriver.viewclub@gmail.com

● Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association – HNTGProgress@gmail.com

● Myall University of the Third Aage (U3A) – myallu3a.org.au

● Australian Red Cross – jenny297@outlook.com

● Meals on Wheels – 4997 0701 or 4997 0800

● TGHN Men’s Shed – 7228 9876

The new sign and soon to be planted native garden were all installed by volunteers from the Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association Incorporated and the Men’s Shed, with expert oversight and hands-on assistance from Glen Henry.

Both sides of the new sign feature a stunning coastal image taken from Jimmies Beach out across Port Stephens by the artist.

The new sign was installed because the old sign had been badly vandalised and torn down.

Sandra Bourke, from the Progress Association told NOTA, “We are experiencing ongoing challenges around vandalism, often very inappropriate in content, recurring in our public places, such as the Tea Gardens Skate Park, Lions Park Lookout, water towers, and under the Singing Bridge.

“Vandalism can often create anxiety in people as it can undermine our sense of community safety and give the impression that our public spaces and private property are not cared for or respected.

“This is not the case.

“The Progress Association and other volunteer groups are committed to working together and with relevant government organisations to restore and improve our public places, but we always need community help.”

Reporting, removing, and preventing vandalism helps.

Photograph and report at:

• MidCoast Council at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au or call 02 7955 7777.

• Graffiti Hotline call 1800 707 125.

• NSW Police Force online Community Portal.

The Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association can also be contacted via HNTGProgress@gmail.com or 0432 764 333.