Newcastle Airport announces seasonal flights to Cairns to beat winter blues

SEASONAL flights from Newcastle to Cairns and other tropical Queensland destinations have now begun, just in time for the July winter school holidays in NSW.

Some Hunter residents who may not take too well to a sub-tropical winter here may wish to take advantage of the numerous flight options heading north of the Tropic of Capricorn this season.

These flights have only been running with Jetstar for the last two years, and have come as a welcome escape for some from the frosty mornings and nights.

“There has been huge demand so far, with many dates already fully booked,” an airport spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“If demand continues long-term, this could become a year-round thing, as the airport always seeks to improve transport for people in the Hunter,” the spokesperson said.

“We are confident the seasonal direct flights between Newcastle and Cairns will continue to be a success,” Newcastle Airport chief executive Dr Peter Cock has said.

At other times of the year, the influx of interstate tourists and visitors was usually stymied by having to be routed via Sydney, but this opportunity should allow more people to visit during the off-season here too, he said.

“Demand for travel in both directions is incredibly strong, and with the continued support of our region we hope the Newcastle-to-Cairns service will extend beyond October 2023 to a year-round service,” Dr Cock added.

Jetstar is the only airline operating the Newcastle-to-Cairns route, but other airlines, such as the relative newcomer Bonza, started flying from Newcastle to the Sunshine Coast as of March 28 this year, and to the Whitsundays from March 30.

In lieu of more convenient infrastructure, the best way to get to and from Newcastle Airport remains buses from Port Stephens, or local transfer services.

