Newcastle Airport opens new Premium Covered Car Park

NEWCASTLE Airport this week officially opened its new Premium Covered Car Park, providing travellers with a first-class undercover parking experience right at the front door.

But the car park is not just a covered car park, with six Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations for passengers to use, the roof of the new car park also supports a large bank of solar panels designed to provide more than 30 percent of the airport’s power needs.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Dr Peter Cock, CEO of Newcastle Airport, said the new Premium Covered Car Park gives locals the first glimpse of what the new terminal will look like.

“We’re thrilled to open this car park, not only to provide more covered parking to our passengers, but it is the first step in the expansion project.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the new car park meets the highest standards of quality and convenience, and we believe it will be a great asset to our airport.

“This car park is also a teaser into what our terminal will look like. We’ve used design elements in this car park that tie into the terminal,” he said.

The roof of the new Premium Covered Car Park is constructed from 1236 solar panels. The 710kW system will produce over a million kilowatts of power each year, providing more than 30 percent of the airport’s energy needs.

The new solar panels add to an existing solar bank on one of the airport hangars installed in 2021 that provides about four percent of the airport’s electricity.

The airport also has a contract to ensure any grid accessed electricity is from sustainable sources, ensuring the airport is powered by 100 percent sustainable energy.

“The new Premium Covered Car Park is an important and exciting step in the overall airport expansion, but it’s also a very visible part of the airport’s commitment to sustainability,” Dr Cock said.

“Part of being the airport the region deserves means that we deliver on our commitment to sustainability, which is why we are serious about investing in on-site renewable electricity generation.”

Shane de Wit, Executive Manager of Aviation at Newcastle Airport, said the fusion of function and sustainability is a priority for the business and sign of things to come with the new terminal.

“The addition of covered parking spaces for our passengers was a key priority for us in delivering the airport the region deserves.

“We have a total of 161 covered parking spaces now, directly across from the terminal.

“Sustainability is also a key focus for our team, so we made sure to include six electric vehicle charging stations.

“The terminal is being designed and built to target a 5-star Green Star rating accreditation, so it made sense to have a sustainability focus on this car park as well.

“Our new Premium Covered Car Park is perfect for travellers who want to start their journey in comfort and style,” said de Wit.