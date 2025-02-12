Newcastle Art Gallery curator to judge 2025 Anderson Art Award



PETER Thomson, lead curator at Newcastle Art Gallery, will judge the 2025 Anderson Art Award competition.

“Peter joined Newcastle Art Gallery in early 2023 in anticipation of the gallery’s reimagined and expanded operations,” said Anderson Art Award coordinator Ian Morphett.

“He has previously held curatorial roles at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra and the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia in Sydney.”

Run by Galleries in the Gardens Inc, the biennial Anderson Art Award is an art prize to be on exhibition in The Gallery on the Tea Gardens waterfront for a month from 12 April 2025.

Entries are invited from artists and sculptors from all over New South Wales.

First Prize awards ($4000) are offered in two categories as well as two Highly Commended ($1,000) awards.

There is a two-dimensional (2D) category for paintings, drawings or prints on paper or canvas and a three-dimensional (3D) category for ceramic, metal, wood or other material sculptures.

Online entries close at 5pm on Thursday, 27 March 2025.

Competition details and entry forms can be found at www.galleriesinthegardens.com.au/andersonartaward