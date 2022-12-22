Newcastle Permanent funds local youth programs

TWO projects receiving funding from the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation (NPCF) will benefit the Mid North Coast community, including people on the Coffs Coast.

The batyr program, which aims to normalise help-seeking to improve health and social outcomes for 700-plus youth across Mid North Coast communities, receives $49,000 and Epilepsy Action Australia’s Youth Peer Support program connecting young Australians with epilepsy, receives $46,600.



The presentations were made on Thursday 8 December.

More than $770,000 has been distributed amongst nine charities and communities supporting the delivery of projects and initiatives aimed at improving the health and social wellbeing of vulnerable people across regional NSW.

Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation offers two rounds of funding each year, with this round seeing the Foundation surpass $25 million in grants since 2003.

Jennifer Leslie, Chair of Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation, said the foundation’s momentous $25 million milestone made this funding round a cause for extra celebration.

“Whilst $25 million is a significant amount of money, what’s even more significant is the collective difference it’s made in thousands of lives across regional communities over the past two decades,” said Ms Leslie.

Amy Brown, NSW/ACT State Manager of batyr told News Of The Area, “batyr is a preventative mental health charity, created and driven by young people, for young people.

“batyr provides a number of leading peer-to-peer educational programs designed to build stigma-free, supportive communities keeping young people from reaching the point of crisis.

“This project will deliver early intervention education to over 800 people across the whole community (teachers, parents and carers, schools and young people) in Coffs Harbour, Taree and Port Macquarie to recognise symptoms of mental ill-health and know where to find help whilst equipping youth with the confidence and strategies to support their mental health and wellbeing.”

Epilepsy Action Australia CEO Carol Ireland told NOTA, “Young people with epilepsy often struggle with feelings of marginalisation and isolation as they attempt to navigate barriers to social and economic community participation.

“The program will help young people with epilepsy in the Coffs Coast connect with others across regional NSW through online peer support and a special youth conference.

“It will be designed by young people, dealing with their topics of concern.

“With oversight of a registered nurse, these young people will be able to talk about their challenges as well as receive the best advice for managing their condition.”

By Andrea FERRARI