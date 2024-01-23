Newcastle’s international terminal moves nearer to completion



CONSTRUCTION is progressing on Newcastle Airport’s new international terminal, a project expected to boost the region’s economy and unlock tourism opportunities.

The Australian Government has committed $55 million for the new terminal, including border facilities.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The old terminal has been demolished, a new concrete slab has been poured and columns supporting the new area for border agencies are in.

Work is underway on the underground bagging handling tunnels and electrical substation that will allow solar panels to be connected later in the year.

Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King visited the airport on January 17 for an update on the project’s progress.

“This upgrade will unlock greater opportunities for local tourism while better connecting residents to the world,” Minister King said.

The upgrade and expansion of the airfield and terminal is expected to support the arrival of 850,000 additional visitors and approximately $12.7 billion in economic activity over the next 20 years.

“Aviation is a catalyst to our local economy’s growth and this government is supporting our region through major airport projects,” Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said.

“I look forward to seeing the completed international terminal.”

The project is anticipated to create more than 500 construction jobs and deliver over 4,400 permanent jobs.

Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock said the project is a critical part of delivering the airport the region deserves.

“Newcastle Airport is committed to growing the airport the region deserves and the airport our region deserves is one that supports industry, enables greater trade, helps create jobs well beyond tourism and is a vibrant part of the Hunter,” Mr Cock said.

Having experienced several months of project delays, the international terminal is expected to be completed in 2025

“That’s something that’s plaguing all infrastructure projects at the moment, so we’re not immune to that,” Mr Cock said.

“And again, as with budgets, every time you open a tender document you have got to see what comes out.

“And so there is pressure on our budget, but we’re actually trying to cut our cloth and make sure that we can deliver what we need within our means.”

Mr Cock said discussions with potential carriers were progressing well, claiming airlines “really see the advantage that our region brings”.

“We’re not the Sydney market and in fact, airlines like Bonza are drawing people up from Sydney into our airport.

“So, they see that we’re a different catchment and they see the economic opportunities we bring, and that’s to Singapore.

“But also, some Middle Eastern carriers are interested, as well as some new domestic networks.”

For further information visit www.newcastleairport.com.au/our-future/planning-infrastructure/terminal-upgrade-project.

By Doug CONNOR