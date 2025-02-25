Nineteen medal haul for promising Raymond Terrace athletes at regional titles



EMERGING middle distance runner Ashlyn Wall is an athlete to watch in the Port Stephens talent pool.

The sixteen-year-old prodigy underlined her potential with triple gold medal-winning performances at the recent NSW Region Two Athletics Championships at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre.

Ashlyn was one of 25 Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre prospects to shine, blitzing her rivals to clinch the 400m sprint, 800m and 1500m titles during the coveted two-day event.

It capped a memorable meet for the middle distance running sensation and builds on her impressive season, having already qualified to represent NSW in both the 400m and 800m at the National Athletics Championships to be staged in Perth during April.

Ashlyn is one of two Raymond Terrace athletes to qualify for nationals and will be joined by talented race walker Audrey Russell, who claimed gold and silver medals in the Girls 13 years division.

Sizzling temperatures were matched with the calibre of performances by the Raymond Terrace club athletes.

More than 1100 battled the oppressive conditions in age groups ranging from eight years to seventeen years with the Raymond Terrace contingent bringing home an impressive tally of nineteen medals.

This included eight gold, seven silver and four bronze medals.

Raymond Terrace Athletics Centre secretary Deidre Hall told News Of The Area that the club was proud of the achievements of the local athletes who performed admirably in field and track events.

“Our crew was commended on their sportsmanship and support of [all] athletes during the two day carnival,” she said.

“There were numerous personal best results and close finishes against quality competition from the Central Coast, Lake Macquarie, Hunter and Port Hunter Zone athletes.”

Thirteen-year-old Audrey* demonstrated her class to win gold in the 1500 metre walk and to secure a silver medal in the gruelling 3000m walk – shaving 28-seconds off her previous personal best time.

Russell also recently recorded national qualifying times in the 3000m walk in Sydney and at the NSW Country Championships, the latter being against open competition.

Other Raymond Terrace athletes to snare gold medals were Winter Robson (Girls 9 years high jump); Zane Edwards (Boys 16 years 100m and 200m) and Emily Watson (Girls 13 years 100m).

Competing at her maiden regional titles, nine-year-old Winter was quietly confident of achieving her best jumps in both the high jump and long jump categories.

She found the competition tough but was able to record personal bests in both events to claim gold and bronze and is excited about travelling to Sydney Olympic Park for the State Championships in March.

Callum Langlois (Boys 12 years Javelin) and Paige Matthews (Girls 13 years Long Jump) earned silver medals in their respective events along with the promising Watson (Girls 13 years 200m).

Top juniors Bella Clarke picked up silver in the Girls 16 years Javelin and bronze in long jump while Harry Cousins also achieved a medal double – silver in the Boys 16 years Javelin and bronze in the 400m.

Eight-year-old Scarlett Lodge wasn’t fazed by her first taste of regional competition, recording personal best times in both the heat and final of the 100m and 70m to claim silver and bronze medals respectively.

Qualifying athletes will compete at the NSW Little Athletics Championships (8-9 March) and State Junior Athletics Championships (13-16 March) at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre in Homebush.

By Chris KARAS