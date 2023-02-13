No need to travel far as RAT test supplies land in Tea Gardens

RAPID Antigen Test (RAT) self-testing kits are now available in the Tea Gardens area after a long delay in supply.

The Myall Coast area is the oldest demographic in Australia and many of our residents feel the full effect of any variant of COVID or any other flu like diseases and need a quick response.



In the past, residents have had to travel from the Myall Coast to Raymond Terrace as tests were in short supply at the medical facilities and chemists in our area.

Normally you receive free RAT tests by going to a Service NSW service centre if you have a Commonwealth Concession Card, but this proves difficult for those who are unable to travel.

This was a concern of local resident Gina Harbach.

It seemed to be going nowhere with multiple requests to agencies until Ms Harbach took it up with local MP Kate Washington who relayed the concern to the responsible minister, The Hon. Natasha Maclaren-Jones, and was successful in securing additional supplies.

“There was no way here to access a good supply of these tests.

“I was really excited when these tests became available to us,” Ms Harbach told Myall Coast NOTA.

The free RATs are available to eligible groups, people with disability, the immunocompromised and their carers and Commonwealth Concession Card holders

These RAT tests are available from the Tea Gardens Library during open hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Further sites for RATs may be accessed at https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/stay-safe/testing/free-rat-tests/find-rat-tests.

By John SAHYOUN