Noel Bultitude receives OAM for 75 years of service to the Woolgoolga community



NOEL Bultitude, 89, has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the General Division for service to the community of Woolgoolga.

As a young teenager Noel was amongst the founding members of the Woolgoolga Rural Fire Service (RFS), of which he is still an active member.



A volunteer firefighter since 1949, the year in which his father Stanley officially started the fire brigade at Woolgoolga, he’s been in service to the community for 75 years.

In the early days the fire brigade worked alongside the State Emergency Service as “a combined service”, Noel told News Of The Area.

Over his 75 years of service, Noel has served in various leadership roles, including fourteen years as Captain.

He now holds the role of Permit Issuing Officer, and spends hours up in the brigade’s shed and still attends call-outs.

“The young ones are pleased to come out with me because I can teach them things they don’t know,” Noel said of his mentoring role.

Giving his time to teach others the trade comes naturally to him.

Past recognition has seen Noel bestowed with the Premier’s Citation for service during the 2019/20 bushfire emergency, a Community Service Award in 2015 from the Member for Coffs Harbour, and the National Medal with four clasps in 2012.

Further affiliations-with-purpose Noel has held dear to his heart are the Rotary of Club of Woolgoolga and the Woolgoolga Men’s Club.

Asked how he feels about this award, Noel said, “I really am very proud to be recognised for giving to the community.”

By Andrea FERRARI