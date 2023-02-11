Nominate for the Pride of Workmanship Awards

THE Rotary Club of Woolgoolga is calling for nominations for its 2023 Pride of Workmanship Awards.

The Pride of Workmanship Awards have been run by the club since 1992, publicly recognising and thanking individuals who perform outstanding service in their everyday work.



The Club will select up to three recipients who will be celebrated at the Awards at a Presentation Dinner on Monday 27 February 2023.

“Past recipients have come from many areas including the hospitality industry, the retail industry, the tourist industry and the medical profession,” Dick Matthews, spokesperson for the Rotary Club of Woolgoolga told News Of The Area.

The most recent recipients were the former Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre manager Di Wood, medical practitioner Dr Palini Kappusamy, medical receptionist Pauline Cowie and aged care nurse Amandeep Bhumipal.

The Pride of Workmanship program is an approved Rotary project, instigated in Australia in 1975, which has since been adopted by over 600 Rotary clubs in Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, Malaysia, Canada and the USA.

“The awards are not a competition, and there are no winners or losers,” Dick points out.

The recognition program is intended to cover all aspects of work performance and ethics inclusive of quality and quantity of output, customer service, safety, initiative and responsibility.

“It is designed to acknowledge an employee or business operator, irrespective of age, gender or vocation, who in the eyes of his or her employer or customers displays outstanding qualities in terms of approach, attitude, dedication and commitment to his or her job,” he said.

The Rotary Club of Woolgoolga believes that the awards have two important aspects: they allow the Club to have an association with local businesses and members of the community are publicly recognised for their outstanding performance in their areas of work.

Employers and/or individuals are called to nominate a candidate who they consider to be worthy of being presented with a Pride of Workmanship Award.

Please submit your nomination before 16 February 2023 to Rotary Club of Woolgoolga by post to PO Box 390 Woolgoolga 2456 or email richermat35@bigpond.com.

By Andrea FERRARI