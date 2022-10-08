Nominate now for the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards

THE search is on to find the most outstanding and influential women in NSW, with nominations still open for the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards.

The last day for nominations is Tuesday, 11 October 2022.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the annual awards play an important role in recognising inspirational women from diverse backgrounds in our region and right across the state.

“These awards are a wonderful opportunity to honour the women and girls who are making a real difference to our community,” Mr Singh said.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said when we recognise the outstanding contributions women and girls make to society, we empower and inspire them to continue creating positive and lasting changes.

“We all have a responsibility to be loud and proud of women’s achievements and to celebrate their determination, bravery, skill and passion,” Mrs Taylor said.

Nominations are open for the following six categories:

● Woman of Excellence

● Aboriginal Woman of the Year

● Community Hero of the Year

● Young Woman of the Year

● Regional Woman of the Year

● One to Watch

The ‘One to Watch’ category is in its third year.

This award recognises girls aged seven to seventeen, who have supported others through acts of courage, strength, determination and kindness.

The winners will be announced at the NSW Women of the Year Awards ceremony on 9 March 2023 as part of NSW Women’s Week.

To nominate an extraordinary woman or girl in our community, visit

https://www.nsw.gov.au/women-nsw/awards-and-events/nsw-women-of-year-awards