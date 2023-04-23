Nominate now for the Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards

SEVEN award categories in the 2023 Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards are now open for nominations.

These awards form part of the local NAIDOC calendar and are presented by the City of Coffs Harbour and judged by members of the Yandaarra Aboriginal Advisory Committee.



Named after the long-time campaigner for Aboriginal people, the Aunty Grace Roberts awards were inaugurated in 1998 in recognition of her leadership, guidance and tireless work for her community.

The annual awards showcase Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people on the Coffs Coast, recognising community members who lead by example and help improve community relations and the quality of life of Indigenous people in the Coffs Harbour region.

Criteria for the seven awards are as follows.

The Grace Roberts Memorial Community Development Award celebrates an individual who has made a significant contribution to enhancing the quality of life of Aboriginal people in the Coffs Harbour Region, through employment and/or voluntary commitments.

Roles undertaken by the nominee may include those which address the issues of community development, in areas such as culture, heritage, health, legal, political, education and employment.

The Aunty Award and the Uncle Award both recognise the unsung quiet achievers and heroes in the many Aunties and Uncles who support their communities.

The Aboriginal Community Organisation or Business of the Year Award goes to a community organisation or business operating in the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area that has greatly contributed to the quality of life for the local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community.

The Sports Achievement Award recognising achievement as a sportsperson, instructor, coach or mentor.

Similarly, the Arts and Cultural Achievement Award rewards achievement as an artist, practitioner, teacher or mentor.

Inspiring our future leaders, the Youth of the Year Award is open to anyone under the age of 25 and can be for any topic of achievement.

“We are blessed to have such a strong and proud First Nations community on Gumbaynggirr country,” said Chris Chapman, Director of Sustainable Communities at City of Coffs Harbour.

“Amazing work goes on here thanks to that strong connection to Country, Culture and Community.

“The Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards really celebrate that.

“If you know a First Nations person, organisation or business doing great things, show your appreciation and nominate them.

“You don’t have to be a First Nations person to nominate someone for an award, but the person you nominate does.

“So, get your nominations in and mark your calendar for a great time at the award ceremony in July,” said Mr. Chapman.

Go to www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/NAIDOCweek to nominate online, or pick up a hard copy form from the City’s admin building at 2 Castle St, Coffs Harbour.

Award nominations need to be made by 5pm Monday, 8 May 2023.

The awards ceremony will be on Thursday 6 July at Jetty Memorial Theatre.

By Andrea FERRARI