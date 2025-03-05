Nominations open for NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards



COMMUNITIES across the Hunter are being urged to jump online to nominate their local volunteers for the 2025 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards.

The awards are an annual program run by The Centre for Volunteering to recognise the outstanding work of volunteers in every region across NSW.



Hunter volunteers can be nominated for an award across seven separate categories, with recipients recognised at one of 25 regional ceremonies throughout the year.

The Hunter award finalists are then invited to represent their region at the State Gala ceremony, where the NSW Volunteer of the Year is announced by the Hon. Jodie Harrison, the NSW Minister with responsibility for volunteering.

The latest report on volunteering in NSW shows that around 4.3 million people volunteer across the state each year, contributing $178 billion in social and economic benefits.

It also reveals that volunteer awards and recognition are one of the most important ways to help retain volunteers and recruit new volunteers.

The Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate, urged people from across the Hunter to nominate their neighbours, colleagues or family members for an award in 2025.

“Every day, volunteers are out there in their communities helping to run vital services and events,” Ms Rygate said.

“Local communities across the Hunter would not be the same without volunteers.

“Nominating your local volunteer for these awards sends a clear message that their work is valued and does not go unnoticed.”

More than 139,000 volunteers from more than 500 community-based organisations were recognised as part of the 2024 awards, making the Awards one of the largest volunteer recognition programs across the country.

This year, a new Emergency Volunteer of the Year Award has been introduced, for volunteers or community groups who support their communities to prepare for, respond to, or recover from emergencies or disasters.

The 2025 NSW Volunteer of the Year Awards are supported by our Principal Partner the NSW Department of Communities and Justice, regional awards sponsor Beyond Bank, and supporters Mint Awards and SIXT.

Nominations are open until Friday 23 May 2025 at https://www.volunteering.com.au/awards/about-the-awards/