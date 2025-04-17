Nominations open for Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards



NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2025 Yandaarra Aunty Grace Roberts Community Awards which will be presented during NAIDOC Week on 7 July.

The awards have been running since 1998 and commemorate Aunty Grace, who worked tirelessly for her community and was feted for her leadership and guidance.



“You don’t have to be an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person to nominate someone for an award, but the person you nominate does,” City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams said.

“The awards are highly regarded and shine a light on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders in the Coffs Harbour region.”

Together with the Yandaarra Aboriginal Advisory Committee, the awards are presented by the City of Coffs Harbour.

Award categories include the Aunty Award, Uncle Award, Aboriginal Community Organisation or Business of the Year Award, Sports Achievement Award, Arts and Cultural Achievement Award, Youth of the Year Award and the supreme Aunty Grace Roberts Memorial Community Development Award.

Each school in the Local Government Area is being challenged to nominate at least two students by the closing date of 9 May.

Having received Sports Achievement Awards in 2024, siblings Matthew Montgomery and Tigerlilly Green are encouraging others to apply this year.

Fourteen-year-old Matthew, who attends Woolgoolga High School, received his award for his progress in karate.

“I started the sport about three years ago and it helped to build my self-confidence as I moved from primary to high school,” he said.

“Karate helps to strengthen your mind and I like sparring and kata – plus it’s also teaching me some Japanese.”

Training out of the Goju Kai Karatedo at Woolgoolga, Matthew has reached a blue/brown-stripe belt and has enjoyed watching his sister Tigerlilly also flourish in the martial art.

“It’s helped with my fitness and it’s good for your mental health,” 11-year-old Tigerlilly said.

The Sandy Beach Public School student is also making waves in football, playing as a midfielder or goalie for the Woolgoolga Waves.

“Team sport helps me with my interactions with other people,” she said.

Both Matthew and Tigerlilly went to Kulai Preschool where they were taught by Leanne Roberts, a granddaughter of Aunty Grace Roberts.

To nominate someone for the awards, visit https://www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/About-our-city/Yandaarra-Aunty-Grace-Roberts-Community-Awards.

Printed nomination forms are also available at the City’s Customer Service desk, Level 1, Yarrila Place on Gordon Street.