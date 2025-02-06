Non-urban blocks available in North Arm Cove with Tilligerry & Nelson Bay Real Estate



TILLIGERRY & Nelson Bay Real Estate currently have a range of non-urban blocks for sale in North Arm Cove.

Twenty-nine non-urban blocks were sold by the real estate agency in 2024, with an average time on market of 77 days.

The following blocks are currently available:

Lot 2857 Glen Innes Road – $39,000

Lot 28 Tenterfield Road – $39,000

Merriwa Boulevard – coming soon

Lot 1274 Station Way – $49,000

Lot 20 Emmett Street – under offer.

“The land is located across the shores of Port Stephens, and just a 15-minute drive from Tea Gardens, Hawks Nest and an hour from the city of Newcastle,” said the Tilligerry & Nelson Bay Real Estate team.

“An accessible weekend getaway or a peaceful sanctuary away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

“The land is zoned non-urban, so while you cannot build your dream home here, it is still a dream location – making it a unique investment and a delightful spot for holiday camping escapes.

“The sandy shores of North Arm Cove is the perfect place for swimming, fishing, kayaking and all your favourite water sports.”

For more information on non-urban land please visit: https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Plan-Build/Stage-1-Find-Out/Non-Urban-Land

Contact Tilligerry & Nelson Bay Real Estate on 02 49812655.

