Non-urban land at North Arm Cove on market with Hawks Nest First National



LOCATED near the quiet seaside village of North Arm Cove, this 10 acre bush block presents a great opportunity to secure your own private recreational retreat.

This property has been mostly cleared and has trail riding tracks throughout it, be it for horses or motor bikes.

There is only dirt road access to this property but relatively easy access.

The land is zoned RU2 (Non-Urban), meaning you are unable to build a home, but with its peaceful, private aspect amongst similar blocks it delivers excellent short-stay camping and recreational use appeal.

Situated close to the substantial townships and waterways of Karuah (10mins), Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest (15mins), and Newcastle an easy 60mins down the Pacific Highway, this unique acreage block is not to be missed.

Being sold with a large caravan already on site, this property is ready for you to call it your own.

