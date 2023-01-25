North Coast Bulldogs have clean sweep of wins

NORTH Coast Bulldogs sides have made it a clean sweep of wins during pre-season trial matches at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium.

The Bulldogs under 18s and 16s boys, and under 18s girl’s junior representative teams all won their matches against the Northern Rivers Titans.

The Bulldogs under 18s boys’ side were preparing for their upcoming Laurie Daley Cup season, while the under 16s were preparing for their Andrew Johns Cup season.

The two Bulldogs teams play their first matches of the season on Saturday, 4 February against the Northern Tigers at Geoff King Motors Oval in Coffs Harbour.

The North Coast Bulldogs are now seeking expressions of interest for any female players wishing to represent their region in rugby league.

The North Coast Bulldogs are keen to hear from anyone who wishes to trial for their Open Women’s Tackle representative team.

The trial match will be held on Saturday, 11 February at Wauchope, with players selected for the NSW Country Championships in April.

The big day of rugby league will also feature the men’s Group 2 v Group 3 representative match, which doubles as a selection trial for the North Coast Bulldogs team to contest the NSW Country Championships.

The day will also feature the Bulldogs second round matches of the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley Cups.

Any player wishing to try out for the Group 2 representative team are required to attend training on Wednesday, 1 February, and Wednesday, February 8 at Geoff King Motors Oval.

Expressions of interest for the North Coast Bulldogs Open Women’s team can be registered on the North Coast Bulldogs Facebook page.

The North Coast Bulldogs will also be holding an open trial to select an under 17s girls’ team to compete in this year’s Lisa Fiaola Cup at the Tuggerah Sporting Complex in April.

The trial will be held on Monday, 13 February at Port Macquarie.

For further information and registration please visit the Bulldogs Facebook page.

By Aiden BURGESS