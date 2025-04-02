North Coast Bulldogs secure Lisa Fiaola Cup Regional title



NORTH Coast Bulldogs Under 17s girls team have made history by winning the region’s first NSW Rugby League Regional Representatives premiership.

The Bulldogs put on a dominant display to claim the Lisa Fiaola Cup Regional title, outclassing the Northern Tigers with a resounding 32-4 victory at Canberra’s GIO Stadium on Saturday, 29 March.

The win capped off a stellar season in which they went undefeated.

Both teams were still in the game going into the sheds at half time, with the Bulldogs holding an 8-0 lead.

Three quick Bulldogs tries early in the second half were enough to shut down the Tigers however, before another three tries sealed the win and the silverware.

Keira Donovan and Arliah Morris both scored doubles, while Belle Cockeram, Tilly Cooper and Poppi Flanders were also amongst the try scorers.

Fullback Milla Swain was named player of the match for a performance that included two crucial try assists in the first half and two successful kicks.

Swain credited the team’s strong bond, along with support and guidance from coaching staff, as key factors in the win.

“The grand final match was such a great game and an experience I won’t forget,” said Swain.

“Throughout the season we have all developed such a strong bond that has become more than just playing football together and that is what really helped us on the field.

“The support from Loz (Lauren Fearnley) and the coaching staff really pushed us to work hard and to the best of our abilities.

“Hopefully the win inspires more girls to get in and have a crack at footy.”

North Coast Bulldogs junior representative sides had previously finished runners up in two competitions.

Fearnley said her side were now part of history.

“It’s really special for women to be able to play rugby league so, while trophies may come and go, these girls are now part of history,” she said.

“And that will inspire the next generation of girls coming through.”

By Kim AMBROSE

