North Coast Bulldogs U17s win Lisa Fiaola Cup



NORTH Coast Bulldogs Under 17s girls team have made history by winning the region’s first NSW Rugby League Regional Representatives premiership.

The Bulldogs team won this year’s Lisa Fiaola Cup Regional title, triumphing 32-4 against the Northern Tigers in the grand final in Canberra.

The win capped off a stellar season in which they went undefeated.

Leading 8-0 at half-time, the Bulldogs romped home to win the Lisa Fiaola Cup for the first time.

Keira Donovan and Arliah Morris both scored doubles, while Belle Cockeram, Tilly Cooper, and Poppi Flanders were also amongst the try scorers.

Bulldogs fullback Milla Swain earned player of the match honours.

North Coast Bulldogs junior representative sides had previously finished runners up in two competitions.

Bulldogs coach Lauren Fearnley said her side were now part of history.

“It’s really special for women to be able to play Rugby League so, while trophies may come and go, these girls are now part of history,” she said.

“And that will inspire the next generation of girls coming through.”

By Aiden BURGESS