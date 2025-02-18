North Coast delivers clean sweep in Round 3 of Pre-season Cup



NORTH Coast teams delivered a clean sweep in Round 3 of the Premier Youth League (PYL) Preseason Cup, with all five age groups securing victories in a dominant showing.

The Under-13s set the tone early, dismantling Tamworth’s Northern Inland Rangers 6-0, and the momentum never wavered as the Under 15s won 5-1.

Jasper Ryan stole the show for the Under-15s, opening the scoring within minutes with a dazzling solo effort, gliding past the last defender before burying his shot in the bottom corner.

The Under-14s edged a tight contest 2-1, the Under-16s prevailed 3-1, and the Under-18s wrapped up a flawless day with a commanding 6-1 triumph.

North Coast Football head coach Greg Brown was buoyed by the early-season statement.

“It was a really good hit-out for us, especially considering this time last year we missed matches due to the heat. The players are ready for the season ahead,” Brown said.

“Winning is always a confidence boost, but it’s more about how we’re executing our plans.”

Brown credited the team’s success to a disciplined defensive approach and a commitment to an aggressive transition game.

“We’ve been drilling our defensive structure, staying compact at the back while looking to break quickly and exploit space behind the opposition’s backline.

“This has been a two-year project, and the players are really embracing it.

“The key is getting our forwards to anticipate the ball early and be ready to capitalise.

“We want them to expect the delivery, be in position, and create goal-scoring chances as soon as it arrives,” Brown said.

By David WIGLEY