North Coast Force teams perform well at Hunter Challenge Cup.

NORTH Coast Force representative teams have had their best ever results playing at the Hunter Challenge Cup in Tuggerah.

The Hunter Challenge Cup saw the Force go up against representative teams from Hunter Metro, Hunter Country, and the Central Coast.

The Force fielded six teams for the first time with the inaugural appearance of an Under 15 Girls team, who won two of its three matches.

North Coast Force’s Under 13 Girls, Under 13 Boys, and Under 17 Boys teams also won two of their three matches.

The Under 15 Boys team won one match, while the Under 17 Girls team was asked to work harder than any other at the carnival, being the only team to play four matches.

The Force teams won 9 of their 19 matches played in Tuggerah.

AFL North Coast Force Coaching Co-Ordinator Matt Anderson praised the performances of the Force teams, as did a former AFL coach.

“It was the most competitive we’ve ever been and for the most part, any losses that our North Coast teams did have were close losses,” he said.

“That was certainly the case with the 17 Boys, and the 17 Girls had some close losses.

“Former GWS Giants coach Leon Cameron, who is now the Coaching Director of the QBE Sydney Swans Academy, said that he was really impressed with the growth and development of the program and with our on-field performances.

“He added that it was really good to see how far North Coast footy has come.”

The North Coast Force is part of the AFL North Coast’s representative program for both male and female athletes, offering teams at Under 13, Under 15, Under 17, Youth Girls 13, Youth Girls 15, and Youth Girls 17 age groups.

Force teams are in action again next month when they take part in the Northern NSW Championships in Coffs Harbour, during the school holidays on 8-10 July.

By Aiden BURGESS