North Coffs Kangaroos donate to carers group for Christmas celebrations

JOY Watson from the Coffs Harbour Grandparents & Kinship Carers group has accepted a donation on its behalf from the North Coffs Junior Kangaroos football club at their Christmas party on Sunday 4 December.

“This was presented to me by the football club’s president David Velt and secretary Mark Kelly for the Grandparents & Kinship Carers to help with a Christmas gathering for our beautiful children over the Christmas holidays,” Joy told News Of The Area.



“Our beautiful grandparents and kinship carers will spend a special fun day all together over the Christmas holiday break,” she said.

The North Coffs Junior Kangaroos football club is a not-for-profit organisation, and its members understand what it is like to plan for funding.

“I was pleased to accept this donation from them and encourage our carers to look at supporting the small sporting clubs in Coffs Harbour throughout the year.

“It is always a great way for the children and carers to give back to the community.”

North Coffs Junior Kangaroos football club secretary Mark Kelly told NOTA, “Joy has been a member of the North Coffs football club for almost 30 years and when we heard she was having trouble getting funding this year we felt it was good for the club to support her.

“Our club is a not-for-profit community group and we had the funds to sponsor the Christmas party for the carers’ group and children.

“We felt it was a pleasing way for our club to give back to the community and make a real difference.”

The North Coffs Junior Kangaroos is a family orientated club committed to providing an opportunity for youth from many walks of life to improve their fitness, develop football skills, build leadership qualities, and focus on teamwork skills.

“The club has been in recess since 2014 through lack of numbers but is up and running now starting at grassroots level,” Mark said.

“We’ll be announcing Come and Try days in late January and we’re hoping to get the numbers to set up a girls team.”

By Andrea FERRARI