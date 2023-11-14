Northern Districts shine in T20 Cup opener at Wiigulga Sports Complex

NORTHERN Districts secured an impressive victory in the 2023/2024 T20 Cup on the weekend, overpowering Diggers Cricket Club at the Wiigulga Sports Complex in round two of the competition.

This marked their debut match under the floodlights at Wiigulga Sports Complex, and Northern Beaches shone brightly led by Captain Aaron Bhangu who won the toss and chose to bat.

Northern Districts amassed an impressive 157 runs for 9 wickets after 20 overs.

The charge was spearheaded by Prabraj Sidhu, who contributed significantly with 54 runs off 39 balls, continuing his exceptional form with the bat.

Diggers responded with determination, with Kieran Cunningham’s defiant 37 runs from 32 balls hinting at a possible comeback.

However, the match’s dynamics took a pivotal turn when Cunningham was run-out for 37 runs.

Club legend Aaron Bhangu stood out with his exceptional bowling performance, claiming four wickets for a miserly 10 runs.

In doing so, Bhangu reached the pivotal milestone of 100 wickets for the club, at an average of 8.93 runs.

Gopi Hayer’s solid bowling efforts also played a crucial role, as he bagged three wickets for a mere 16 runs from 3.4 overs, effectively keeping the Diggers at bay.

Captain Aaron Bhangu attributed the victory to his team’s exceptional fielding efforts, stating, “Our fielding pressure was intense with only a few chances going.

“We batted well with good partnerships forming which accelerated towards the end of the innings.

“We have a good balance of youth and experienced players with a mix of players from all grades looking forward to a great season.”

By David WIGLEY