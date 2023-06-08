Northern Storm’s female football extravaganza leaves lasting impact

NORTHERN Storm concluded Female Football Week on a high note with an incredible display of five consecutive female football matches, accompanied by a vibrant family carnival atmosphere.

Jess Wendt, a key figure in driving the growth of female football at the club, was recognised for her outstanding contributions by winning the prestigious Club Person of the Year award last year.

Club president Craig Caruana commended Wendt’s invaluable dedication to female football, stating, “Jess is the ladies and girls coordinator and won our club person of the year award last year.

“She worked tirelessly last year in all aspects of the club and this year has backed that up by becoming a valuable committee member and has been the driving force behind the growth and development of our girls program.”

The event marked a significant milestone for many females within the club, as they officiated their first matches and advanced their coaching credentials.

Reflecting on the successful day, Jess Wendt, who coaches the North Storm Chasers under 14s girls team, expressed her pride in the girls’ accomplishments, stating, “We had an incredible day celebrating Female Football Week.

“I am immensely proud of our girls.

“Not only did our five girls’ teams perform exceptionally well in their matches, but we also had Mirrin from our 14s Chasers team, who recently completed her referee’s course and officiated her first game as a centre referee.

“Our amazing coach Jenn Hoober, who coaches the 16s girls team, recently obtained her referee’s certification and ‘C’ coaching licence.

“She served as the centre referee for two games and assisted on the sidelines for another while coaching her 16s team.

“Additionally, Sophie and Indy, who recently completed their referee’s course, served as sideline officials for our games yesterday.”

The off-pitch contributions were equally impressive, with an all-star female cast taking charge.

“Our 14s girls, Piper, Milla, and Harlow, managed our canteen for the day, while our exceptional 12s girls were the best and loudest cheerleaders,” Wendt elaborated.

It was wonderful to see our girls not only enjoying their matches but also actively participating and assisting in various areas. Honestly, our day wouldn’t have been the same without them.”

Northern Storm Football Club has experienced remarkable growth in female participation, with the club fielding nine female teams this season.

Wendt highlighted the phenomenal progress, stating, “Over the past five years, we have witnessed significant growth in female football within our club.

“This year, we have one under 6s, 7s, 10s girls team, two 12s and 14s girls teams, one 16s girls team, and a women’s over 30s team.

“We were also close to forming a women’s second division team, falling short by just a few numbers.

“With the increasing number of girls joining our club this year, we are anticipating even more girls’ teams next year and the formation of the second division team.

“The growth in our club is truly exciting.”

Notably, the rise in female player numbers has also led to an increase in female referees and coaches, as the current generation paves the way for the next.

Wendt highlighted the positive development, stating, “We have also witnessed more female coaches and volunteers getting involved.

“We have welcomed six new female referees, with five of them coming from our 14s teams and one from our 16s team.

“One of our most incredible volunteers is Rosie, who has been with the club for as long as I can remember.

“Rosie has not only played soccer for the club but has also involved her kids and grandchildren.

“Her dedication, time, and effort in serving our club are truly remarkable.

“Rosie manages our canteens, maintains our facilities, bakes for the canteen, organises BBQs, and more – all with a beautiful smile.

“She is a valued volunteer, and our club would not be the same without people like Rosie.”

Above and beyond the sport itself, the friendships formed through the club are expected to endure a lifetime.

Wendt emphasised the special bond within the Storm club, stating, “Through this club, the girls have formed incredible friendships and created memories that will last a lifetime.

“I am grateful that my girls and I can be part of it.

“The Northern Storm club genuinely feels like family.”

