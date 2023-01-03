Northrop supporting Surf Life Savers in and out of the boat

COFFS Harbour Surf Life Saving Club is delighted to welcome Northrop Consulting Engineers as 2023 silver sponsors.

Not only do they come on board as sponsors, they are also filling the surf boats with their people.

Surf life saving has been a long-term passion for Gareth Evans, a keen boatie and Northrop structural engineer.

“I grew up in Coffs Harbour and joined the Surf Life Saving Club in 2009.

“An active member, I competed in surf boats and did patrols for many years.”

After a stint in Newcastle, Gareth moved back to the area in 2020 to establish a Northrop office.

“It’s been exciting building the business and being able to better service our local clients.

“I’ve also had the opportunity to get back in the boat with some of my original crew,” he said.

Gareth and team thoroughly enjoy the sport – from a team perspective and the thrill of competing and catching waves.

“It’s really fostered our teamwork and we all know that a healthy lifestyle supports our wellbeing,” said Gareth.

“It’s also great to be able to give back to the community and serve as a patrolling member.

“At Northrop, our purpose is to help realise the potential of our people, projects, clients and the community,” said Gareth.

“This is achieved by encouraging our people to follow their passions, as well as building longstanding partnerships with our clients and incredible organisations like the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.

“We are very proud to be a silver sponsor and to continue to support and give back to our local communities.”

By David WIGLEY