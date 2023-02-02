Not to be missed: Sam Bloom speaks at Coffs Chamber of Commerce luncheon

PARA-SURFING champion Sam Bloom will share her powerful story at a Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday 16 February at C.ex Coffs.

“Sam’s story is so compelling, Chamber members as well as visitors and members of the public are welcome to join us on Thursday 16 February at 12pm,” Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce’s Garth Shipperlee told News Of The Area.



“Drawing on her lived experience of a dream life shattered, Sam will speak to what it means to become truly resilient, to be able to face your deepest fears and greatest challenges, and to emerge on the other side undefeated.”

Those who have heard her story say this true story holds powerful messages for us all as we navigate our own personal and professional challenges.

Sam Bloom’s life changed forever in a split second in January 2013.

A dream holiday in Thailand turned into an unimaginable nightmare.

Bloom fell through a rotten balcony railing, crashing six metres onto concrete below.

She miraculously survived, but suffered catastrophic injuries, including being paralysed from the chest down.

It became the start of what was the darkest period of her life.

Fast-forward ten years, and Bloom’s rehabilitation journey has transformed her life from one of despair and fragility to hope and resilience.

She is now a two-time world para-surfing champion and the author of Penguin Bloom, an international bestseller that also became a Hollywood movie starring Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln.

Coffs Chamber of Commerce say this event, sponsored by Key Employment, is ideal for executives, entrepreneurs, small business owners, and teams looking to feel inspired and ready to take on the challenges ahead, as well as leaders navigating and managing through change, and anyone looking to feel motivated and energised to set and reach their goals.

For more information visit www.coffschamber.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI