November Reign mural festival is popping up around Coffs Harbour on walls near you

THE NOVEMBER Reign mural festival returns to the walls of Coffs Harbour this month.

The city’s original mural festival, this out-and-about-art event is run by the team at Open Studio, who have been the driving force of street art in Coffs since their establishment in 2008.



November Reign is curated by Ash Johnston from Open Studio.

“November Reign is a graffiti gathering to strengthen our culture of style writing and showcase the never-ending pursuit of the perfect letter,” Ash told News Of The Area.

The artist line-up for 2023 shares the work of artists who have supported Open Studio over the years, connected on a wall or have caught Ash’s attention through their own output and dedication to style.

Open Studio originally coordinated the November Reign festival back in 2015 and offered paint and allocated space to some 65 artists to paint graffiti murals around four different Coffs locations.

In 2016 November Reign attracted 80 Australian and international artists.

“The response to both events from the community was fantastic.

“People from across all demographics came together to embrace our culture and watch the artists create a diverse range of works firmly rooted in the graffiti culture that spawned in the 1970s in NYC.

“Coffs Harbour City Council even made mention of the festival in its Creative Coffs Cultural Strategic Plan 2017-2022.”

Open Studio has recently had to relocate to Little Street.

“To celebrate the new location and reestablish the business, now is the time to bring back the graff jam that everyone has been waiting for,” said Ash.

Over four weekends November Reign graffiti art will be on show in four locations.

“Come along and take some photos, meet the artists, get your hands on some November Reign merch to get signed then and there.”

Mural sites will also turn into party sites featuring local DJs and sound systems, so attendees “can enjoy the artwork while it’s fresh”.

Stage 1 – Coffs CBD is on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 November at multiple locations including: The Happy Frog, Park Ave Laneway spots, Cnr Vernon and Duke Street, the former Open Studio site, Palate and Ply, West High St Carpark by the Cancer Council office, Hot Bake and the rear of Book Warehouse.

Stage 2 – The North end is on Friday 10 November, Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 October at multiple locations including: BCC Cinema Bray Street, SSS Steakhouse, Greenhouse Hotel carpark, The Basement Sneaker Lounge Orlando Street, Eastland Trade Supplies, Collectors Art & Framing NG and Icegraphic T-shirts on Lawson Crescent.

Stage 3 – The Jetty is on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 November at multiple locations including: Jetty Dive Centre, Jetty Village Shopping Centre, Jetty High, Jetty Mini Storage.

Stage 4 – The Showground and Reflections Holiday Park is on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November.

Keep an eye on the novreign.com website, Openstudiocoffs Facebook and @novemberreign2023 instagram page for updates, artist line-up and additional details throughout November.

“Or drop in to Open Studio and check out our new location at 37 Little St and support the small local business doing big things for the community on the Coffs Coast,” said Ash.

By Andrea FERRARI