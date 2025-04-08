NRL deny Knights’ bid to sign women’s rugby great



NEWCASTLE’S bid to bring New Zealand rugby superstar Portia Woodman-Wickliffe to the NRLW is over, after the league’s head office blocked plans for her to still be involved in promoting the rival code.

One of world rugby’s biggest and marketable female names, Woodman-Wickliffe had agreed to join Newcastle for the 2025 season in a major boost for the club.

The Knights have been attempting to have the 33-year-old’s deal registered since last year, but hit a stumbling block with NRL bosses over an ambassadorial role.

AAP understands the initial sticking point was a pre-existing deal for Woodman-Wickliffe to carry out promotional work at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

League bosses pushed back on the plan, which included Woodman-Wickliffe leaving the NRLW for a week late in the season to be in England.

The winger was eventually told the contract would not be registered if she was involved in the promotion of rugby during the season, and Woodman-Wickliffe has since given up hope of switching to the 13-a-side game.

Woodman-Wickliffe’s arrival would have loomed as a significant boost for not just the Knights after several high-profile exits, but the NRLW as a whole.

The New Zealander is a two-time Olympic gold medallist in sevens and two-time Rugby World Cup winner.

The flyer was named the World Sevens player of the decade for the 2010s while also being picked in the World 15s team of the decade.

The leading try-scorer in world sevens until earlier this year, Woodman-Wickliffe is a global ambassador for Mastercard who are a major World Cup sponsor.

It’s believed she was open to foregoing the UK trip in order to be available for the full NRLW season and have her contract registered.

But the winger hit another roadblock with a requirement to have all name and image promotional marketing paused while under contract, which the World Cup falls in.

Woodman-Wickliffe would likely have stood to lose ambassadorial money to play in the semi-professional NRLW.

There had been an argument that Woodman-Wickliffe’s situation was not overly different to several other players featuring across multiple codes in the NRLW.

Knights winger Sheridan Gallagher plays for the Newcastle Jets in the A-League Women during the off-season, before switching back to NRLW.

Tyla King, Stacey Waaka and Tenika Willison all played for New Zealand in sevens during last year’s Olympics, before featuring in the NRLW from round three and four.

But the NRL is believed to view those cases as different, given they are either out of contracting periods or before contracts started for the sevens players last year.

It’s thought the league may have been open to Woodman-Wickliffe still completing ambassadorial work, if all promotion had it fallen outside of the season.

The blow to the Knights comes after the 2022 and 2023 premiers lost the NRLW’s best player Tamika Upton and captain Hannah Southwell to Brisbane and St George Illawarra respectively.

By Scott BAILEY, AAP