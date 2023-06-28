NSW Business Hunter Awards celebrate local businesses

THE iconic Business Hunter Awards seek to highlight the important contributions businesses make to the local, national and global business communities.

Held annually for more than 40 years, the program is known for celebrating the achievements and entrepreneurial spirit of our region’s most inspiring organisations and individuals and is the largest regional business awards program in Australia.

Entering your business can be a rewarding experience.

“We have been entering this award for the last eight years and have been a finalist on all occasions and won this regional award in 2017 and were runner up at the state awards in the same year,” Bulahdelah Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President John Sahyoun said.

“It has been a great experience and it helps us focus on the great things we are doing and makes us look hard on things we could be doing better.

“We would encourage all to have a go and tell everybody the great things you are doing.”

With seventeen categories ranging from individuals to large businesses, there is something for everyone.

The award provides an opportunity to reflect on the goals, strategies and vision which have shaped your business success and the insights you gain to help drive growth and the longevity of your business.

Businesses that submit an entry must trade under an active Australian Business Number (ABN), be a current member of NSW Business Chamber Ltd and must have been trading for the last two years.

The 2023 Business Hunter Awards will take place on Friday 25 August 2023 at the Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Entries close 6 July at 5pm.

For further information and how to enter, visit www.businessnsw.com/events/business-awards/terms-and-conditions.