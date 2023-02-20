NSW champion crowned at Grafton Speedway

SHANE Carlson has been crowned state champion during the latest night of racing at Grafton Speedway.

The Raymond Terrace driver won the NSW RSA Street Stockers Title, which was his second NSW title victory.

The veteran of 30 plus years of racing added another NSW Title to his trophy cabinet.

After dominating the heat-race action, Coffs Harbour driver Chris Corbett started the NSW Title deciding feature race from pole position.

From the start, the current Queensland SSA Street Stock Title holder powered to the lead and built up a handy buffer over his rivals.

However, he had his run brought to a premature end during the middle stages of the feature race when he was

forced to retire due to engine woes.

With Corbett out of the running and on the infield, Carlson inherited the lead, and he was able to make the most of his fortune and went on to score a solid victory ahead of Casino’s Brock Armstrong in second and local driver Brenden Hayes in third.

Defending NSW Champion Chris Marino endured a tough run during the qualifying heat races, which saw him innocently involved in a heavy crash, and consequently started from towards the back of the feature-race field.

The Sydney driver fought his way through the field to finish sixth.

