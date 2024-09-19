NSW Government upgrading fire trails ahead of bushfire season



THE State Government is undertaking helicopter inspections of fire trails across the state to prioritise maintenance work needed ahead of the summer bushfire season.

Inspections have started in the Sydney region and will work their way around the state, including the Mid North Coast, throughout September.



Crown Lands is undertaking the inspections together with the Rural Fire Service, with more than 540 fire trails being inspected covering more than 2,400 kilometres on Crown land and adjoining lands.

“Helicopter inspections are more efficient than ground patrols by vehicles, particularly in remote and less accessible areas and where fire trails cross multiple property boundaries or have other access issues,” said a NSW Government statement on Tuesday.

“Aerial patrols reduce inspection times in these areas from months to weeks and give an overall ‘point in time’ assessment of the fire trail network.

“Helicopter crews monitor the trails from the air to identify whether trees have fallen and require removal, if erosion or vegetation growth has impacted trails, or where creek crossings may need repair.

“The helicopter is also fitted with a camera to help record where follow-up work is needed.”

Following the aerial inspections, Crown Lands will partner with the NSW Soil Conservation Service and the NSW Rural Fire Service to prioritise and undertake any required maintenance works.

The work could include vegetation removal, erosion repairs, drainage and fire trail stability work, and construction and maintenance of vehicle passing and turning bays.

In some areas, this extends to installing signage, gates and bollards to protect fire trails from unauthorised access and rubbish dumping.

“Ensuring our fire trails are properly maintained is critical to protecting our firefighters and communities across the state as we head into a potentially dangerous bushfire season,” Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said.

“It also has broader bushfire management responsibilities across the entire Crown land estate.

“In addition to the aerial inspections, there are also many other fire trails on Crown land that are more easily accessible and so are inspected using 4WD vehicles.”

If landowners have concerns about a potential bushfire hazard, they should contact the Rural Fire Service.

