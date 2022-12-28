NSW Labor promise far pay for musicians

NSW LABOR have announced they will ensure fair pay for musicians, should they win the state election, by implementing a $250 minimum fee for musicians at commercial events that receive public funding.

Under the plan, event organisers seeking public funding for live performances would need to ensure that each individual performer receives a minimum $250 fee.

There is currently no guarantee in NSW that artists receive a minimum wage when working at events that are receiving public money.

Chris Minns, Leader of the Opposition said that New South Wales should be the music centre of the country.

“Our policy settings should reflect that,” said Mr Minns.

“Musicians need to be understood as workers and as small businesses, they need to be adequately compensated for their work.”

John Graham, NSW Shadow Minister for the Arts, Music and the Night Time Economy said musicians were the “original gig workers”.

“Musicians are some of the lowest paid workers in NSW.

“When public funding goes into an event, the public expect that the musicians are paid a reasonable wage,” Mr Graham said.

Coffs Coast singer-songwriter Paul Fogarty returned to the Australian music scene in 2021 after more than a decade carving up the acoustic music circuit across Europe.

Mr Fogarty said a $250 guarantee does not go nearly far enough in current economic conditions.

“I’m sure the public would gladly accept a cut in the salaries of career politicians and public servants if it would help ensure professional musicians were paid reasonable and contemporary fees to gratefully acknowledge their essential contribution to the mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing of society.

“While I reservedly applaud any touted minimum fee for individual musicians playing at publicly funded events, one has to agree that this new minimum should represent current financial realities in the current economy.

“$250 may have been appropriate for 1998 but it falls dismally short of true market value in 2023.

“Wages are normally tied to the cost of living.

“Musician fees seem to be tied to a whim,” Mr Fogarty said.