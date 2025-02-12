NSW Police appeal for information on missing man



POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a man believed to be missing in the Gloucester area.



Evan Baker, aged 37, last made contact with a family member via text message on Tuesday 4 February 2025, while he was believed to be in the Gloucester area, intending to drive to the Coffs/Clarence area.

When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

Police and family hold concerns for Evan’s welfare as his disappearance is out of character.

Evan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm to 170cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be driving a white Hyundai I-load van with NSW registration CZ 07 ND.

Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.