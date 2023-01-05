NSW Schools Spectacular starring role for Casey Alexander

DEAR News Of The Area

CONGRATULATIONS to Casey Alexander of the Coffs Harbour Senior College for his starring role in the recent NSW Schools Spectacular.

It is always an excellent Production but it was even better this year with one of our own young men on stage.

I also noticed in the paper last Friday that Casey had gained a Basketball Award.

We wish him every success in the future.

Regards

Joan Barker,

Sapphire Beach