NSW SES to host Come and Try Day in Coffs Harbour



BOOSTING volunteer numbers in the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Coffs Harbour Unit is the focus of a Come and Try Day being held on Saturday 15 February.

The family-friendly event gives members of the public the chance to participate in a range of hands-on experiences with their local SES unit.



Attendees will learn about radio communications, rescue demonstrations and activities, using defibrillator machines and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) simulation, water diversion techniques and much more.

“This Come and Try Day is a chance for anyone interested in volunteering with the SES to discover what we do,” NSW SES Zone Volunteer Engagement Officer Sharon Sawyer told News Of The Area.

“Explore our headquarters, check out our cool vehicles and boats, chat with our members, and try some of the activities and training that our members do on a regular basis.”

Participants will also gain an understanding of how the NSW SES works with communities to plan and prepare for floods, storms and tsunamis.

NSW SES Coffs Coast Local Commander Jeannie Veitch said there are many benefits to volunteering with the SES.

“We’ve seen the amazing work our NSW SES volunteers do for their communities,” Chief Inspector Veitch said.

“Whether it’s rescuing someone trapped in a flooded vehicle, assisting police and other emergency services with bush searches and road crashes, or tarping a roof after an intense storm, our NSW SES volunteers are always available to assist their communities.

“Volunteering also gives you the opportunity to make lifelong friends, learn new skills and improve your physical and mental health.”

The day runs from 10am-2pm at the SES station at 29 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI