NSW title up for grabs at Grafton Speedway

THE coveted NSW V8 Dirt Modified title will be up for grabs at Grafton Speedway on Saturday night.

Some of the country’s best V8 Dirt Modified drivers will put pedal to the metal for the honour of being crowned state champion.

It will be the third season in a row that the State title will be contested at Grafton Speedway, which doubles as the opening round of the 5 Star Dirt Series.

Queensland’s Kevin Britten will look to defend his NSW title at a Grafton Speedway track which has been a happy hunting ground for him in recent seasons.

Britten has won the past three NSW V8 Dirt Modified titles held at the Grafton track, and claimed the last two Super Dirt Series crowns.

He will be looking to add a sixth NSW title to his racing resume.

His main challenger looks likely to be Lismore’s Mark Robinson.

The four-time Australian champion has been the form driver this speedway season, and has won multiple NSW titles throughout his racing career.

The biggest threat to the two multiple champions is shaping to be Casino’s Mitchell Randall.

Still searching for his first state or national V8 Dirt Modified title, his confidence will be high after recently defeating both Britten and Robinson to win the second Mr Modified Series round at Lismore Speedway.

In addition to the NSW V8 Dirt Modified title, this Saturday night’s racing will also feature the RSA Street Stockers (the latest Northern Rivers Rumble Series round), SSA Production Sedans, RSA Four Cylinder Sedans, and Junior Sedans.

The next race meeting at Grafton Speedway following this weekend will be held on Saturday, 11 February, headlined by the NSW RSA Street Stockers title.

By Aiden BURGESS