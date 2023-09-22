Nurture Coworking Space opens at CWA Hall Dorrigo

CWA DORRIGO opens its new Nurture Coworking Space on Friday 29 September.

Confirmed to attend the ribbon cutting celebration are Minister for Women Jodie Harrison, Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and Member for Oxley Michael Kemp.



Located at the CWA Hall in Dorrigo, the new space has been developed to meet the needs of the local communities, providing a space for individuals to pursue their passions, and support the growth and promotion of remote working opportunities.

It will promote socialisation and collaboration by presenting opportunities that may not have otherwise been accessible to the community such as training, education, information sessions and networking.

Nurture offers high speed internet connectivity, audio visual equipment, four separate hot desks, facilities for meetings/conferences or training, and a relaxed breakout area furnished with comfy lounge chairs, for hire at an accessible price.

The opportunity to set up this forward-thinking community asset is the result of funding by the NSW Government (Women NSW) Investing in Women grants program, and the CWA of NSW undertaking the coworking spaces project to create collaborative and functional workspaces in selected rural locations.

CWA Dorrigo President Julie Edmonds told News Of The Area, “Coworking spaces have numerous benefits.

“With remote working on the rise, more people are seeking a reliable space in which they can work without having to do so from home, in a café or pay rent for a standalone office space.

“The project is focusing on the creation of collaborative and functional workspaces in existing CWA-owned properties with the intention of growing opportunities across the community for networking, socialisation and remote working.”

Who can use the coworking space?

“Everyone,” said Julie.

“The reasons for using the space may be many and varied.

“It may be someone who currently works remotely from home and books the space to connect socially with others, or to work around appointments without needing to travel back home.

“It may be to run training courses or deliver information sessions.

“And it may be for students to work on assignments.”

Dorrigo is one of four CWA branches to have been selected from 31 submitted Expressions of Interest.

To find out more or to have a look at the facilities contact Suzi Johnson on email cwadorrigo@gmail.com or phone 0419 222 049.

By Andrea FERRARI