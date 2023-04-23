NV College students get real taste of hospitality

STUDENTS studying at NV College got a fantastic opportunity to learn in a busy café environment, as part of their ‘Intro to Hospitality’ course last week.

The students went to Café Zen, located at Fairway Gardens, Macksville, where they were able to hone their barista skills.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“It was a fun experience and I enjoyed being taught the correct techniques for coffee making,” said NV College student Stavroula Brandse.

As part of the training, residents from Autumn Lodge Aged Care were invited to attend the Café for morning tea, giving the students time to practice their customer service skills in a bustling environment, dishing up food and hot coffees in a timely fashion.

“The residents were very nice, our trainer Jacqui was so good at putting us at ease and very encouraging, and we learnt to work well as a team!” said Felice Ferrer-Burton, another student on the course.

NV College trainer Jacqui Boaden said, “Judging by the smiles, the Autumn Lodge residents enjoyed the experience! “Chantel, Cafe Zen’s Manager, was fantastic and inclusive of the student’s learning too.”

If you’d like to learn in a hands-on way and want to know more about the fee free* ‘Intro to Hospitality’ course please contact NV College on 6568 2100 or training@nvcollege.edu.au

The next course commences on 2 May with enrolments closing on 28 April.

*Eligibility criteria may apply.

Training is subsidised by the NSW Government.