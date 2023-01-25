NVC Group celebrates its first anniversary in Coffs Harbour

IT HAS been a year since NVC Group opened its Coffs Harbour office and the number of seniors receiving support services through NVC Group has really grown.

NVC Group prides itself on providing quality clinical care to residents through the Commonwealth Home Support Programme and Home Care packages and the not-for-profit organisation has recently recruited an Executive Care Manager to oversee its services.

Registered Nurse Brooke Roberts recently worked for RSL LifeCare at Home where she oversaw care provided to Department of Veterans’ Affairs clients, Veterans’ Home Care recipients and Home Care Package recipients from Yamba to Port Macquarie.

“I am extremely passionate about delivering high quality in-home care to our clients in the Coffs Harbour area,” she said.

“Elderly people have given so much to us and to our country, it is just that we work hard to give them opportunities to live the way they want to and to support them to maintain their health and enjoyment.”

NVC Group’s Coffs Harbour team has grown to sixteen people and they provide a range of services to seniors including cleaning, personal care, respite care, transportation, shopping, garden maintenance and registered nurse services through the Commonwealth Home Support Programme and Home Care packages.

The Coffs Harbour office also has a spacious training room and the NV College team can provide training in Aged Care, Disability Support, Home and Community Care, Hospitality, First Aid, Barista Essentials and more.

So if you’re looking for a career change, drop in to NVC’s Coffs Harbour office located at 3/38 Park Avenue.

To learn more about NVC Group – one of the largest employers in the Nambucca Valley region – visit nvcgroup.com.au