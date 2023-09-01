Nymboida River restoration brings ban on fishing

A BAN on all fishing in the Nymboida River, Mann River and all its tributaries upstream of its junction with the Clarence River until the end of October is part of the rivers’ revival plans.

Devastation caused by bushfires, then floods, sees the eastern freshwater cod on the brink of extinction.



The river rejuvenation work is being funded and carried out through a combination of community grants awarded to the Clarence River Chapter of OzFish Unlimited, Australia’s fishing conservation charity, following assistance from Landcare Bushfire Recovery Grants.

Funds secured from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal’s Yulgilbar Foundation will result in 5km of exotic weeds being removed from the riparian zone and 1000 local native plants established in their place.

A further three hectares of weed management and another 1000 trees are being funded by the Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife through its bushfire recovery restoration grants.

“The vegetation in the riparian zone, especially after the fires, was pretty fragile,” said Alacia Cockbain, OzFish Project Officer, NSW Coast.

OzFish and Landcare NSW volunteer groups in the region have used a long-term agreement to restore fish habitat across New South Wales.

Trees will be planted on community education days, backed by the NSW Recreational Fishing Trusts that will see local Landcare groups collaborate with recreational fishers to drive the restoration of fish habitat on the Nymboida River.

This work helps secure the future not only of the endangered eastern freshwater cod but other inhabitants, including platypuses.

The Nymboida is one of the last remaining breeding grounds of a wild population of eastern freshwater cod.

As recently as the 1980s there were less than 1000 left in the wild.

A breeding and restocking program for the freshwater cod has resulted in fingerlings being released while an artificial spawning habitat has been trialled in the river over the past year to further replenish numbers.

This three-month fishing ban is during their breeding season when the cod are quite aggressive protecting their eggs from predators.

“They are totally protected,” said Ryan Lungu, OzFish’s NSW Coast Program Manager.

“If people catch them by accident outside of the breeding season, they should keep them in the water and safely release them straight away.”

All fishing gear in or adjacent to these seasonally closed waters is prohibited with heavy fines in place for anyone who transgresses.

By Andrea FERRARI