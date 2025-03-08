Ocean Parade development declared State Significant



A PROPOSAL for an 80-dwelling apartment complex at 69-73 Ocean Pd, Coffs Harbour has been declared a State Significant Development (SSD), potentially fast-tracking its delivery.

It is proposed that all existing structures on the site, including the Ocean Park Motel and Holiday Apartments, would be demolished to make way for two seven storey residential flat buildings.



The Park Beach development is being managed by Core Development/Developer 9 Pty Ltd.

It was one of 18 housing proposals across NSW the Minister for Planning and Public Spaces declared an SSD last week, following recommendations from the Housing Delivery Authority (HDA).

While a DA for the project was lodged with City of Coffs Harbour in February 2024, the declaration as state significant means the proponent will now have access to a “new streamlined concurrent assessment and rezoning pathway”, bypassing council approvals.

The HDA was established in December 2024 by the State Government to “speed up the assessment of well-located major residential projects”.

The HDA is currently accepting expressions of interest for major residential developments above $60 million in metropolitan areas and $30 million in regional NSW.

“The authority is prioritising high-quality housing projects with detailed plans that can be submitted within nine months and can begin construction within 12 months of approval,” the State Government said in a statement last week.

“All proposals declared as an SSD will have their development applications assessed by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.

“Without needing to be approved by councils, this can cut approval times and speed up the delivery of new homes.”

The Department of Planning website indicates all applications for SSDs will be publicly exhibited for a minimum of 28 days (longer if the exhibition overlaps with the Christmas/New Year period).

Surrounding residents will be notified in writing, however the notification area varies depending on the scope of the proposal.

For exhibitions commencing on or after 1 April 2024, all submissions for SSD applications must be made online through the NSW Planning Portal during the exhibition period.

To make a submission, visit https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects.