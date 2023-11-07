Ocean photographer exhibits in Nelson Bay

THIS month, award-winning photographer Gergő Rugli is exhibiting his incredible work at the Artisan Collective art gallery at the Nelson Bay marina.

“Artisan Collective Port Stephens aims to show diversity and talents of excellence that are not readily available to the public,” said Ileana Clarke, the curator of The Alcove art space at the gallery.



“Therefore, we are proud to have photographer Gergő Rugli.

“His ocean photography shows artistic sensitivity into other worlds, which is out of reach for most of us,” said Ileana.

Originally from Győr, Hungary, Gergő has truly found his place capturing magical photos in Port Stephens’ dreamy blue expanses, where he has been working for the past four years.

“The ocean has captivated me since childhood,” Gergő said.

“There’s something incredibly special about water – it has always been a source of happiness for me, with its raw power and ever-changing beauty.

“Being underwater is like being in a magical world where everyday problems and negativity simply cannot enter.

“Through my photography, I strive to capture and share this wonderful word with those who may not have the opportunity to experience it firsthand,” said Gergő.

“I’ve been fascinated with dolphins since my childhood, so working with Dolphin Swim Australia is a real dream come true,” he said.

The Artisan Collective is the perfect space for artists like Gergő to exhibit their extensive creative talents.

“Having the opportunity to exhibit at the Artisan Collective gallery in Nelson Bay is a great honour.

“I have admired the work showcased by the local artists here ever since I began working in the bay four years ago.

“To be part of this exhibition alongside such stunning works is both exciting and humbling,” he said.

On a constant rotation of incredible talent, the Artisan Collective gallery is well worth a visit.

“Quite often we have artists that apply via email for an exhibition in The Alcove.

“Sometimes we seek out artists to keep our exhibitions interesting with diverse practice.

“We are excited to say we are booked out until the end of next year with amazing artists of professional talents,” said Ileana.

By Pat JENSEN