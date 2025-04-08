Official RFS fire permit season comes to an end



OFFICIAL fire season has ended for most of NSW, including Dungog Shire.

Fire permits are no longer required for those in areas outside the Bush Fire Danger Period, however, there are some regions across the state where the danger period has been extended, meaning fire permits will still be required.



No matter the time of year, everyone must still notify neighbours and local fire authorities 24 hours before lighting up, which is easily done via the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website.

The RFS stresses that grass fuel loads remain a concern, and fires can occur at any time of the year.

“Before lighting up, people should also check whether they need a Bush Fire Hazard Reduction Certificate and have sufficient equipment on hand to control and contain the fire to their property,” RFS Superintendent Ugo Tolone explained.

“If fire services know about a planned burn, it can help prevent unnecessary responses from local firefighters when we know it is planned and controlled.”

This season, crews worked on more than 4100 bush and grass fires, which burnt through more than 61,000 hectares.

In addition to bush and grass fires, RFS crews responded to more than 2800 motor vehicle accidents and nearly 700 structure fires.

“January was our busiest month, but thanks to rainfall in the New Year, the overall fire season was less severe than it could have been,” said Rob Rogers, Commissioner of the RFS.

“RFS members have also spent considerable time assisting interstate communities, with crews and aircraft deployed to assist with both fires and floods in Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia.”

“Their dedication and selfless efforts have helped protect lives and property across the country, and I thank every member for their commitment to Australian communities.

“I remind all landholders and residents that now is the time to make sure your property is prepared, your family has a bush fire survival plan, and you know exactly what you will do if threatened by fire.”

The NSW RFS roundly urges all residents to review and update their Bush Fire Survival Plans, and not to take recently milder conditions as a reason to become complacent about the threat of bush fires.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

