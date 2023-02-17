Old Mate’s Burgers launch campaign for Pete’s Place

OLD Mate’s Burgers celebrate Valentine’s Day with a twist.

Taking the whole of February to share the love, Old Mate’s Burgers’ husband-and-wife owners, Christopher and Louise Wilson, are sizzling their way through their ‘Pay it Forward to Pete’s Place’ campaign to give back to the local community.



Kicking off last year, the campaign essentially facilitates people paying for a burger in advance for someone in need attending Pete’s Place.

For every burger bought-forward, the Old Mate’s Burgers team will cook it up on Burger Day at Pete’s Place on Tuesday 28 February.

The campaign goal this year is 120 burgers.

Louise Wilson told News Of The Area, “The campaign is going really well so far.

“As of today, Friday 10 February, we have sold 21 cheeseburgers.

“One of our suppliers, PFD, has donated beef mince for patties which takes us to 31 cheeseburgers.

“We have also spoken with other suppliers who donated buns and flavoured milk last year and they will be supplying us again this year,” she said.

When Christopher and Louise took over the business seven years ago, they wanted to use it to make a difference in the community.

One of their core values is ‘Support Local, Act Global’, sourcing supplies locally as much as possible and supporting local charities.

“Christopher had seen a story years ago about Pete’s Place and wanted to do something to help.

“He met with Anna, the director at Pete’s Place a few years ago and asked how we could help.

“That started a relationship where we would donate food items.

“This turned into donating a box of fruit (with ADVEG) every week.

“Last year I had the idea that instead of celebrating Valentine’s Day, we could celebrate ‘Love Month’ and show some love to those in our community doing it tough.”

They spoke to Anna about a ‘Pay it Forward’ campaign for a Burger Day at Pete’s Place and she loved the idea.

“Our customers and suppliers jumped on board and it was brilliant.”

With all parties excited to do Burger Day again in 2023, they are hoping that this year won’t be in torrential rain like in 2022.

Anna has organised One Mob Radio to come along and there will be a coffee van.

“We’ll be cooking up a stack of cheeseburgers and giving away flavoured milks.

“I believe Aussies are mostly extremely generous and want to help and make a difference.

“Often, they just don’t know how.

“Pay it Forward to Pete’s Place gives them a way to do this,” she said.

An Old Mate’s Burgers Junior Staff member’s mum told NOTA, “Homelessness is unfortunately an experience my family had to endure during 2020/2021.

“With the growing rental crisis, we soon realised how easy it was for anyone to suddenly be thrown in with that experience.

“The mental and financial strain it places on you is indescribable.

“Having a son that works in a business that believes in paying it forward is a beautiful feeling.

“I am filled with pride that he can get behind such a worthy cause, supporting those during the hardest times of their life.

“I know it’s often overwhelming to think of how you can help people during those times, but even the smallest gestures can be such a morale booster for those experiencing crisis.

“With so many of our Coffs locals now enduring homelessness, it’s so important we try to bring a little joy in any way we can.

“I absolutely love the idea of Love Month at Old Mate’s Burgers, and whilst we are still financially recovering, will do our small part and pay it forward.

“I know first-hand how much the smallest of gestures mean during those times.”

Louise added that demand for Pete’s Place services was growing.

“Anna, from Pete’s Place, told us at the start of February that those accessing their services had increased dramatically in the past twelve months.

“They are now averaging 90 clients per day with a noticeable increase in families accessing their services.”

Accommodation and food are the most pressing needs.

“She expressed great concern at not having enough food for the people.”

People can donate a cheeseburger for $12 or anything as small as $2 either in-store at Old Mate’s Burgers, Orlando St, or via the Old Mate’s Burgers website during February at www.oldmatesburgers.com.

On February 28 2023, Old Mate’s Burgers will head to Pete’s Place and cook donated cheeseburgers for the clients.

By Andrea FERRARI