‘On the couch’ with Jasminda

DEAR Jasminda,

Two months ago, I met a wonderful woman, and everything is going brilliantly except when we watch movies together.

During the movie, she picks at her nails and I can’t focus on the movie because all I can hear is this hideous picking noise.

I don’t think I can make this a long-term relationship as I’m a movie buff.

Roger H.

Oh, Roger,

While I appreciate that you are a movie buff, I can’t quite fathom that you would end a relationship due to what is probably a subconscious, nervous habit.

We all have irritating predispositions and in the scheme of annoying habits – binge eating, nose picking, smoking, open-mouthed chewing, compulsive swearing – nail picking seems relatively innocuous.

Perhaps she is bored senseless by your movie selections.

Or maybe you select horror movies that scare the living daylights out of her and she’s too polite to say anything, so she has to pick her nails as a form of self-soothing.

Instead of thinking of ending the relationship, you could hold one of her hands, a romantic gesture that will kill two birds with one stone.

Or you could give her a relaxing hand massage.

Maybe you just need to turn up the volume so you can’t hear nail-picking antics.

Another option could be to treat her to a manicure – some gel nails may prevent the habit.

Frankly, if you would consider leaving someone due to such an innocent vice, I think nail picking is the least of your problems.

Stop being so picky.

Pun intended.

Carpe diem, Jasminda.