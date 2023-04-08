‘On the couch’ with Jasminda Jasminda - Agony Aunt by News Of The Area - Modern Media - April 9, 2023 DEAR Jasminda, MY husband has a very irritating ringtone on his phone. It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie. Is it wrong of me to ask him to change it? Olive K. Dear Olive, A personalised ringtone can tell you a lot about a person. You should therefore be aware that others may judge you based on this marker of your personality. I was quite taken aback, for example, when my GP paused our consultation because his mobile rang. As Steppenwolf’s ‘Born to be Wild’ filled the room, I wondered if this was the right man to be taking my blood pressure reading and performing a routine biopsy. Email addresses are also fraught. When I worked in recruitment, it was very hard to suggest a client to a future employer when the client’s email was drunk&stumbling95@gmail.com. My own husband had to change his piercing ringtone because it was upsetting the dogs. Maybe you can come to a compromise and change your ringtones regularly to keep things interesting. Carpe diem, Jasminda