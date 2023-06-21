‘On the couch’ with Jasminda

DEAR Jasminda,

When people ask me to events, I genuinely want to go, but as the date draws closer, I realise that I’d much rather stay at home with my dog.

Then I have to attend and be miserable, or come up with a last-minute excuse.

George B.

Dear George,

Your intentions are good and it’s human nature to be flattered when an invitation is sent your way.

You get that good-time George buzz.

But then, as the date draws nearer you start to think of the negatives associated with the quick game of golf or the 40th birthday celebration or the cattle mustering weekend with your high-school mates.

Let’s take the last one.

When you get the call, you think, heck yes.

You picture yourself on your trusty stead meandering through bushland, a kelpie called Red at your side, the fresh country air, an invigorating canter through a pristine lake.

But then, as the date draws closer, you remember that you haven’t been on a horse since you were twelve (and it bucked you off), you don’t own any horse riding attire, you have to sign that waiver that states what a dangerous activity it is, potentially leading to injuries including but not limited to death.

And suddenly cattle mustering doesn’t seem fun anymore.

In fact, it feels more like an accident waiting to happen.

When you receive an invitation in future, draw up an advantages/disadvantages list and give it due consideration before accepting.

It’s much better to give people lots of warning.

Otherwise, you’ll be known as Flaky George and no one will invite you to anything.

Carpe diem,

Jasminda.